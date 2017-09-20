Alvarez admits going through ‘painful’ initiation rites, too

House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez admitted on Wednesday that he had experienced “painful” initiation rites when he joined the fraternity at the Ateneo de Manila University.

During the weekly Kapihan sa Manila Bay forum, the Davao del Norte congressman also admitted that he eventually administered the initiation of neophytes as he was former president of the Ateneo’s Fraternal Order of Utopia.

But Alvarez quickly clarified that during his time, he made sure that “an ambulance and a nurse” were on standby while they were conducting the initiation of neophytes.

He further noted that they considered certain limitations to the conduct of the initiation rites.

“Kaya lang pag magi-initiate ka, gawin mo yung precautionary measures, at i-limit mo gagawin mo,” pointed out Alvarez, reacting to questions raised in relation to the case of Horacio Castillo III, who died due to hazing, during the forum.

“Meron akong ambulansya meron akong nurse na naka standby,” he added.

When asked about the exact kind of initiation his fraternity did, he answered: “Iba-ibang fraternity, iba ibang initiation.”

“It is painful. Pero, eh kung nag-survive ako eh, eh di ok,” Alvarez said. “Pag nag-conduct ng initiation, siguraduhin mo safe yung neophytes.”

The lawmaker said the lower House is open to possible amendments to the Anti-Hazing Law or Republic Act 8049. He encouraged proponents to suggest to them the possible amendments to the law. /kga