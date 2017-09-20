Work suspension on Sept. 21 covers only executive branch, LGUs, Palace clarifies

(Updated, 10:36 a.m.) Malacañang on Wednesday said the suspension of work on September 21 would only cover the executive branch and local government units (LGUs).

In a statement from the Office of the Executive Secretary, it clarified that the “Memorandum Circular will only cover the executive branch of government, including local government units, and public schools at all levels, including state-and LGU- universities and colleges/technical and vocational schools.”

“The other branches of government where the executive branch has no jurisdiction is not covered by the MC,” the statement read.

“Government employees who will be assigned to report for work on September 21 shall be remunerated through compensatory time-off for hours of work rendered, per Civil Service Commission (CSC) rules and regulations,” it added.

The suspension of government work and classes in all public school nationwide came as President Rodrigo Duterte signed on Tuesday Proclamation No. 319 officially declaring Thursday, September 21, as a National Day of Protest.

Duterte said the proclamation was “in solidarity with the people’s call against all excesses and shortcomings of the government and with the people’s desire to uphold the highest standards of integrity, efficiency and accountability in government.

The President urged the protesters “to act within the bounds of law, maintain a peaceful conduct of rallies, marches and demonstrations, be vigilant of possible infiltrators who may instigate violence in an effort to provoke the police and other law enforcement authorities and avoid causing any undue inconvenience to their fellow citizens.”

“In view of the proclamation issued by the President declaring September 21, 2017 as a National Day of Protest, and the expected public rallies, marches, demonstrations, and other mass actions in various parts of the country, work in government offices, both national and local, and classes in all public schools at all levels, including state universities and colleges, are hereby suspended on September 21, 2017,” the proclamation read.

“The suspension of work in private companies and classes in private schools in affected areas is left to the sound discretion of their respective heads,” it added.

The proclamation said agencies whose functions involve the delivery of basic and health services, preparedness and response to disasters and calamities, and the performance of vital services were directed to provide standby emergency assistance near protest sites and areas of mass action. /idl