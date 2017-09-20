Wednesday, September 20, 2017
Train kills man in Manila

Train kills man in Manila

09:08 AM September 20, 2017

A man was killed after a Philippine National Railways (PNR) train hit and dragged him near its España, Manila station on Wednesday morning, radio reports said.

Initial information gathered indicates that the man, whose identity remain unavailable as of posting, was dragged up to 150 meters by the train while he was crossing the railway, wearing earphones, Radyo Inquirer and DZMM reported.

PNR General Manager Junn Magno told DZMM that the man is supposedly between the age of 25 and 30 years old.  /kga

