Duterte sacks SRA chief over overpaid consultants

President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday night said he fired Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) chief Anna Rosario Paner for hiring three consultants who were each getting a salary of P200,000 monthly.

The President reminded Cabinet secretaries, government directors and other officials to stop getting many consultants who charge exorbitant fees.

“I promised (during the elections): I will stop graft and corruption and, my God, I’m going to do it,” Mr. Duterte said at the convention of Public Attorney’s Office lawyers in Manila Hotel.

“I have removed many. The latest one was Paner of the Sugar Regulatory Board,” he added.

Mr. Duterte said the SRA chief hired three consultants who were paid a monthly salary of P200,000.

“Erase that notion about pleasing people close to you…

Why would you get three, Sugar Regulatory Board? And you pay them P200,000 a month? Are you mad?” he said.

“Let me remind the secretaries, the directors, don’t do that—giving consultants P200,000 a month. Are you nuts? How much is my salary? It’s only about P38,000. It was only recently that it became P100,000,” he added.