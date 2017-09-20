PCSO appeals to cops: Stop STL abuse

A week after a Misamis Occidental lawmaker complained about the activities of illegal gambling operators in his province, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) has again urged the police and the National Bureau of Investigation to stop people or groups using Small Town Lottery (STL) as front for their illegal operations.

“We are aware that STL is being used and abused by some illegal gambling operators to legitimize their business, that they have been using it as a front to cover their illegal operations, that is why we are urging the [Philippine National Police] to do [its] job to go after these gambling lords who are using PCSO products as cover for their illegal operations,” Alexander Balutan, PCSO general manager, said in a statement.

During last Wednesday’s congressional hearing, Misamis Occidental Rep. Henry Oaminal complained about the worsening illegal gambling problem in his province.

“I’m speaking on what is going on in my province…so that this will be stopped. This was stopped prior to the granting of authorization of your STL players there but it has now resumed in the guise of STL,” Oaminal said.

Instead of raiding government-authorized STL operators who are running legitimate businesses, the police would likely get better results “if they stage real operations against illegal gambling syndicates,” Balutan said. —Jodee A. Agoncillo