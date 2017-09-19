NBI arrests former PCGG chief Camilo Sabio on graft charges

The National Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday afternoon arrested former Presidential Commission on Good Government (PCGG) Chairman Camilo Sabio in connection with graft charges pending before the Sandiganbayan.

The arresting agents took Sabio to the NBI headquarters, where he was booked and photographed.

The 82-year old former PCGG head was accompanied by his wife, Marlene.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was arrested based on the warrant issued by the anti-graft court’s 4th and 5th Divisions where he is facing charges of malversation of public funds and violation of Republic Act 3089 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

He will be released as soon as he could post bail of P80,000.

Last June, Sabio was convicted by the anti-graft court in connection with the allegedly anomalous lease of 11 vehicles in 2007 and 2009 for more than P12 million when he was still the chair of the PCGG.

He was sentenced to serve from 12 to 12 years imprisonment. He said then that he would appeal his conviction. /atm