Tuesday, September 19, 2017
Duterte: I ‘invented’ bank account number of Trillanes

/ 09:27 PM September 19, 2017
Rodrigo Duterte

President Rodrigo Duterte guests for the second time in Erwin Tulfo’s program, “Sa Totoo Lang,” aired live on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, over the People’s Television Network (PTV). (Photo from an RTVM video)

President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday night admitted he invented the number of the bank account that he had accused Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV of having in Singapore – which allegedly contained millions.

Duterte said the bank account number of Trillanes, which he earlier revealed, was merely a “product of his mind.”

The bank account number he read in televised speech last Sept. 15 was 178000296012.

“Trillanes, ganito ‘yan: Ang actual account number from Mocha and Erwin is 1178000281602. Binasa ko. Binawasan ko ng number. Wala ito imbento lang,” he said in an interview televised over state-run PTV4.

He was referring to Presidential Communications Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson and broadcaster Erwin Tulfo.

“Wala ito. Produkto ng isip ko ito. Tinanggalan ko talaga. Ginamit mo. Nag-issue ka ng waiver… Iba ang account number, iba ang totoo,” Duterte added.

On Tuesday, Trillanes went to DBS Bank Alexandra Road branch in in Singapore  and presented his Senate ID, passport, and a printout of the document being circulated on social media detailing his alleged DBS account with both account numbers – 178000296012 and 1178000281602.

The bank teller of DBS told Trillanes: “No such accounts exists.”

The President said Trillanes was so desperate that he had to go to Singapore.

“Kita mo siya ngayon. He’s desperate. Pumunta ng Singapore, mag-gastos lang para propaganda lang,” Duterte said. /atm

