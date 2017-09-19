Minority senators slam naming of alleged narcopolitician as Maute negotiator

Why is the government appointing a politician earlier named by President Rodrigo Duterte himself as a narcopolitician to negotiate with the Maute group, who is behind the months-long Marawi siege?

This was the question posted by opposition senators on Tuesday as Duterte confirmed that he had allowed former Marawi City Mayor Omar Solitario Ali to negotiate with the Maute group.

“Akala ko ba galit ang administrasyon sa iligal na droga pero bakit nila hinahayaan ang isang drug lord para makipagnegosasyon sa Maute group?” Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan said in a joint statement, referring to Ali.

ADVERTISEMENT

(I thought the administration was mad against illegal drugs? Why would they let a drug lord to negotiate with the Maute group?)

Ali was accused as a funder of the Isis-inspired rebels and was reportedly included in Duterte’s list of narcopoliticians.

READ: 2 kilo ng shabu, narekober sa bahay ng dating Marawi mayor

Last June 23, or a month into the Marawi siege, the Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group in Mindanao recovered two kilograms of shabu worth about P10 million and other drug paraphernalia at Ali’s house in Barangay (village) Bangon, Marawi.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, the concurrent martial law administrator, said he ordered the removal of Ali from the list of persons ordered arrested under martial law for alleged rebellion as recommended by Peace Adviser Secretary Jess Dureza. Two days later, Lorenzana revoked their clearance.

READ: Lorenzana clears Marawi ex-mayor of Maute links | Lorenzana revokes clearance of ex-Marawi mayor, sons

“Kung prayoridad ng administrasyon ang gera kontra droga, dapat managot ang lahat ng may kinalaman sa drug trade, pati ang mga kaalyado ng Presidente,” Sen. Bam Aquino added.

(If the war against drugs is the administration’s priority, everyone should be held accountable, including the President’s allies.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Aquino insisted that the government should be transparent in its dealings with Ali so he would not escape liability in connection with his illegal drugs case.

Senate Minority Leader Sen. Frank Drilon, for his part, said Ali’s help to end the Marawi siege should not be an excuse to absolve him from his illegal drugs cases.

“We are willing to accept any help that the government can get to end the Marawi siege once and for all. However, this should not be used as reason to exonerate Solitario of the rebellion and drug charges filed against him,” said.

Cases filed against Ali should be pursued to prove that the government is serious in prosecuting those involved in illegal drugs, Drilon added. /idl

Inquirer calls for support for the victims in Marawi City

Responding to appeals for help, the Philippine Daily Inquirer is extending its relief to victims of the attacks in Marawi City

Cash donations may be deposited in the Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860.

Inquiries may be addressed to Inquirer’s Corporate Affairs office through Connie Kalagayan at 897-4426, ckalagayan@inquirer.com.ph and Bianca Kasilag-Macahilig at 897-8808 local 352, bkasilag@inquirer.com.ph.

For donation from overseas:

Inquirer Foundation Corp account:

Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860

Swift Code: BNORPHMM