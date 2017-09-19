LP: Rule of law must prevail despite challenges

The Liberal Party (LP) reminded the public on Tuesday that the Philippines was a “nation of laws” as it called on the people to assert their willingness to enforce the rule of law.

“We celebrate Law Day today as a faithful reminder that the Philippines is a nation of laws,” the LP said in a statement.

“Before the law, everyone should be equal and no one should be above it. No matter who you are or where you come from, you should be treated equally and afforded due process,” it added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The political party said that the Philippine justice system faces many challenges, including the need of reforms in the criminal justice system, the clogged dockets of courts, and the killings of suspects even before they are charged.

The LP also underscored the importance of maintaining the rule of law to achieve a free and just society that guarantees and values rights and freedom of the people.

“Throughout the world, adherence to the rule of law is central to the promise of a safe, free, and just society,” the LP said.

However, the party noted that implementing the rule of law is never handed on a silver platter.

“In trying times as now, we have to assert our collective willingness to enforce the rule of law, because it guarantees a society that values rights, freedom, and humanity of its people,” it said.

The LP has criticized the Duterte administration’s war on drugs, which has drawn condemnation from different sectors as it supposedly violates basic human rights and law enforcement protocols. /idl