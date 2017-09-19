Family condemns ‘barbaric’ death of UST law student

The family of Horacio “Atio” Castillo III, a University of Sto. Tomas (UST) law student killed in an apparent fraternity hazing rites, denounced his “barbaric” death in the hands of so-called brothers.

In a statement, Castillo’s family said he was “clearly killed by criminals from the Aegis Juris fraternity in a blatant act of hazing.”

The statement was released by the family’s lawyer Adelfa Villar at Castillo’s wake in Santuario de San Antonio, Forbes Park, Makati City.

ADVERTISEMENT

“While the death of Atio is still under investigation, it is clear to us that Atio was killed by criminals from the Aegis Juris fraternity in a blatant act of hazing. We are outraged that barbaric and criminal acts continue to be performed in the false name of brotherhood,” Castillo’s family said.

The family also pleaded to the UST and Faculty of Civil Law administrations to ensure a thorough, impartial and swift investigation into Castillo’s murder, specifically appealing to Dean Nilo Divina.

“We call on Dean Nilo Divina to exhibit heroic leadership and champion the rights of Atio, his fallen student, regardless if his affiliation with this fraternity,” the family said.

They also urged members of the fraternity to bring Castillo’s killers to justice, adding that they should not allow the suspects to tarnish their reputation.

“We will not rest and will not stop, and we will leave no stone unturned and resources untapped, until Atio’s killers and everyone complicit in the hazing are brought to justice,” the family stressed.

Castillo’s family said his wake is not yet open for public viewing.

/kga