Davao cops to be transferred to Caloocan

Following the relief of 1,000 policemen in Caloocan, the Philippine National Police is eyeing to reassign there some of its men from Davao City.

PNP spokesperson Chief Superintendent Dionardo Carlos said they are awaiting the orders from the Police Directorate for Community Relations for the effectivity of the transfer.

In his visit to Davao City on Monday, PNP chief Ronald Dela Rosa asked police officers to volunteer to be reassigned to Caloocan City.

The relief of the entire 1,000-member Caloocan police force was announced last week following the killings of teenagers accused of various crimes and a warrantless raid and robbery at house in the city.

Carlos said that the idea of transferring Davao policemen to Caloocan could be due to Dela Rosa’s trust and confidence in them.

“I think it’s the trust and confidence of Davao PNP. Alam niya kung paano sila magtrabaho (He knows how they work),” he said, but was not sure if the entire Davao police will be deployed.

“I don’t think ‘yung (it’s the) entire [Davao] PNP. Yung magbuo lang ng (They will just form a) core group that can perform the duties in Caloocan,” he said.

Dela Rosa was the head of Davao City Police before he was named by President Rodrigo Duterte as PNP chief.

Carlos said that the authorized number of Davao cops to be sent to Caloocan has yet to be determined. They have also yet to check where they will get the replacement for Davao policemen.

“Parang rotation-reassignment ng officer ‘yan (It will be like a rotation-reassignment of officers). I-fill up din where they will be coming from to fill up the manpower of Davao. Mukhang di naman lahat ‘yan (I don’t think it’s the entire police department),” he said. /idl