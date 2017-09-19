SC asked: Order telcos to refund P7-B text overcharge

A petition has been filed at the Supreme Court on Tuesday asking that it affirm the ruling of the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) ordering a P7-billion refund and reduced text messaging fees.

In a 45-page petition for review on certioari, partylist group Bayan Muna through Representative Carlos Isagani Zarate and its former Representative Neri Colmenares urged the high court to reverse the Court of Appeals’ June 2016 decision dismissing NTC’s order to refund and reduce text rate.

BACKSTORY: Court stops NTC refund order on telcos ‘excess’ charges

ADVERTISEMENT

The appeals court’s former 6th Division, in its June 2016 decision set aside the orders issued by the NTC dated Nov. 20, 2012 and May 2014 requiring telecommunication companies Globe, Smart Communications Inc. and Digitel which operates Sun Cellular to refund P7-billion “excess” charges charged to consumers from 2012 to 2014 for text messages.

The NTC decision also required telecommunications companies Digitel, Globe and Smart to reduce their interconnection charge from P0.35 to P0.15. NTC said refusal to comply with its order is equivalent to a P200 daily fine until compliance.

BACKSTORY: NTC orders telcos to refund text overcharge

The appeals court, however, said NTC’s order had no legal basis and violated the due process clause of the Constitution.

“From the telcos’ refusal to return the amounts [they have] unduly collected from their subscribers which consisted a huge chunk of the estimated amount of Php7.28 Billion as of end of May 2014 and its portion of the estimated daily profit of Php8 Million for this over- collection, the penalty of Php200.00 a day is ridiculously too little, too small in comparison to the magnitude of the illegal act of collection that the telcos are doing and the huge amounts of money that they are illegally raking in from their subscribers,” petitioners said. /idl