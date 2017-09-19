Gov’t shelves Sept. 21 nationwide quake drill

The third quarter Nationwide Simultaneous Earthquake Drill (NSED) scheduled on Sept. 21 has been postponed by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) announced on Tuesday.

Defense Secretary and NDRRMC Chairperson Delfin Lorenzana made the pronouncement after President Rodrigo Duterte declared Sept. 21 as a National Day of Protest and suspended classes and work in government offices.

The new date of the drill has yet to be determined.

“Since most of the Regional DRRM (Disaster Risk Reduction and Management) Councils have selected government offices and schools as its pilot area, the National Council deemed it necessary to conduct the third quarter NSED to a later date,” the OCD said, adding that this is to ensure maximum participation to the earthquake drill.

The NDRRMC conducts earthquake drills quarterly to promote disaster preparedness and resilience among communities. /jpv