Gov’t work, public school classes suspended on National Day of Protest

Malacañang on Tuesday said government work and classes in all public schools nationwide would be suspended on Thursday, September 21, which President Rodrigo Duterte declared as a National Day of Protest.

Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella made the announcement in a Palace briefing.

“The Office of the Executive Secretary will issue a memorandum circular suspending work in government offices both national and local as well as classes in all public schools, state colleges and universities,” Abella said.

He said the suspension of work in the private sector and in private schools would be left to the discretion of their companies and school heads.

‪Sept. 21 marks the 45th anniversary of the declaration of martial law by President Ferdinand Marcos.

Various groups will stage protests on Thursday condemning the war on drugs and alleged human rights abuses under the Duterte administration. /idl