Slain UST law student denounced EJKs

Less than a month before he was killed, 22-year-old Horacio Castillo III had been vocal about his stand against the alleged extrajudicial killings (EJKs) in the country.

In his post on Facebook last August 20, Castillo denounced the recent killings in the country, saying that the problem with illegal drugs could not be solved through violence.

“Ang UST Civil Law Student Council, kasama ng dalawampu’t dalawa pang konseho na kaisa ng Unibersidad at ng mga Tomasino sa laban upang wakasan ang extrajudicial killings sa ating lipunan ay naniniwala na ang problema sa droga ay hindi matutugunan sa marahas na pamamaraan,” he said.

(The UST Civil Law Student Council, along with 22 other student councils in the University and the Thomasian community that are united in the fight to end extrajudicial killings, believes that the country’s drug problem cannot be solved through violent means.)

Castillo, a freshman University of Santo Tomas (UST) law student, also joined the university’s calls to safeguard human rights.

“Itaguyod ang karapatang pantao! Tutulan ang pagdanak ng dugo sa lansangan! Labanan ang extrajudicial killings (Uphold human rights! Denounce the violence in the streets! Fight extrajudicial killings)!” Castillo added in his post.

Ang UST Civil Law Student Council, kasama ng dalawampu’t dalawa pang konseho na kaisa ng Unibersidad at ng mga Tomasino… 由 Horacio Castillo III 发布于 2017年8月20日

Castillo died after suffering from a massive heart attack due to his severe injuries, the police said, citing the results of his autopsy. The autopsy results also reportedly confirmed that the victim died because of hazing.

Castillo was last seen by his family before he attended the Aegis Juris fraternity’s overnight welcome ceremony at the university on Saturday.

But the next day, his body was found dumped on a sidewalk in Tondo, Manila. /idl

