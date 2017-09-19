DILG backs body cameras for cops but not from CHR budget

The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) is all for equipping policemen with body cameras but would not agree on using the slashed budget of the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) to purchase it.

In an interview, DILG officer in charge Catalino Cuy supported suggestions for the purchase of body cameras for the police, saying it would help improve law enforcement efforts of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

“Kung matuloy yun, that’s a very good addition to our law enforcement. Kumbaga it will record the actual operation,” he told reporters at the wake of Senior Police Officer 1 Junior Hilario in Caloocan City on Monday.

Amid alleged police abuses in their drug and anti-crime operations, Cuy said body cameras would aid in the investigation of alleged erring policemen.

“It will aid in the investigation later on and it will help also the law enforcer mismo, for their protection, that they will not be accused of wrongdoing,” he said. “Doon mo makikita kung sino talaga ang may kasalanan.”

However, Cuy said he was not in favor that the body cameras for members of the PNP would be purchased at the expense of the slashed budget of the CHR.

When asked if the CHR budget should instead be devoted in buying the body cameras, Cuy said, “Hindi, additional budget ‘yun.”

He noted that body cameras are expensive. He said he would request that even one police operative should wear a body camera.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier said that the P600 million, which the House of Representative removed from the CHR budget, be used to buy body cameras for the police.

Meanwhile, Cuy said they are now also focusing on the internal cleansing of the PNP in the wake of allegations of police abuses amid the spate of killings involving the youth.

He said they are in the process of identifying and removing from service police scalawags, as they likewise consider re-training for other policemen. /kga