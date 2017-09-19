Police kill ‘drug’ suspect resisting arrest in Davao City

DAVAO CITY – An alleged drug pusher, who reportedly resisted arrest, was killed during a purported shootout with law enforcers late Monday night.

City police spokesperson Senior Insp. Ma.Teresita Gaspan said Erlex Doronio, alias Leklek, was the subject of a police operation around 10:30 p.m. in Barangay 76-A in Bucana.

But instead of surrendering to the police, Gaspan said Doronio tried to evade arrest by firing at the policemen using a .38 caliber revolver.

According to Gaspan, the arresting team, led by Senior Insp. Arcadio de Dios, exchanged fire with the suspect and consequently fatally hit Doronio.

Doronio was rushed to the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC), where he was declared dead on arrival by doctors.

Gaspan said police operatives recovered the .38 revolver with two fired cartridges and three live ammunition.

“While (being processed) at the morgue of SPMC, three elongated sachets of suspected shabu placed in a metal stick container were recovered from the left front pocket of his short pants,” she added. /kga