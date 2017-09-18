Duterte awards Kalasag Medal to slain cop known as ‘Bangis’

President Rodrigo Duterte visited the wake of SPO1 Junior Hilario in Bagumbong, North Caloocan on Monday afternoon and posthumously awarded him the Kalasag Medal, Order of Lapu-Lapu.

The Kalasag Medal is awarded to those who “lost their lives” as a direct result of their participation in the President’s campaign or advocacy.

Hilario was fatally shot in the head during a police operation last Sept. 8 in Barangay 175 in Caloocan City against syndicate leader Jason dela Cruz, who was allegedly involved in illegal drugs.

He is known to his family and fellow police officers as alias “Bangis.”

“Yan po ang alias sa kanya kasi po talagang mabangis po daw sa trabaho at hindi niya pinababayaan ang trabaho niya,” his sister, Leonora Hilario, said.

Leonora said his brother served the Philipppine National Police Police (PNP) with integrity.

“Mabait po siya at tapat sa trabaho niya,” she said. “Kahit pagod na pagod na talagang minahal niya ang trabaho niya.”

From police officer 3, Hilario was posthumously promoted to senior police officer 1.

But his sister lamented that his brother’s dreams were shatterred with his untimely death.

“Ang dami niyang pangarap sa sa aming magkakapatid [pero] wala na patay na po,” she said.

The 36-year old Hilario was survived by his wife Gilda, a 20-year old stepson David Laudato , and a six-year old son Jun-Gil.

His remains will be laid to rest on Wednesday. /atm