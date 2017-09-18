Duterte on release of Jinggoy Estrada: Ask Sandiganbayan about it

President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday distanced himself from the release of former Sen. Jinggoy Estrada after the Sandiganbayan granted his motion to post bail.

Estrada, who had been detained for three years on plunder charges, walked free on Saturday posting bail of P1.33 million.

On Sept. 15, the Sandiganbayan Fifth Division granted his bail petition despite facing the non-bailable offense of plunder.

Sought for comment on Estrada’s release, Duterte merely said: “Tanungin mo ang Sandigan[bayan]. Hindi ko teritoryo ’yan.”

Duterte was interviewed by reporters after visiting the wake of SPO 1 Junior Hilario, a member of the Caloocan City Police Station who was killed on Friday during an operation against a suspected gang leader.

Estrada is facing plunder and graft charges for his alleged misuse of his P183.8-million Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF), which allegedly went to fictitious nongovernment organizations.

The anti-graft court said “there was no strong evidence” that the former senator was the “main plunderer” in the alleged P10-billion PDAF scam. /atm