Duterte declares Sept. 21 as national day of protest

President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday declared Sept. 21 as a national day of protest.

“No, September 21 is not a holiday. I have declared it as a day of protest,” he told reporters.

But the President said he would suspend government work and classes nationwide on that day.

“Lahat ng gustong mag-protesta laban sa gobyerno, laban sa pulis, sa military, o sa lahat, magbabaan kayo diyan,” he said. “Kami rin mga taga-gobyerno, ako taga-gobyerno, magprotesta rin kasi ang aming sahod ay maliit, wala kaming equipment, wala kaming mga allowance. Sabay tayo magprotesta sa gobyerno natin.”

“Walang trabaho, he added. Kung gusto yung taga-gobyerno, meron man niyan yung mga unyon, they should participate. Sabi kasi ng military pati yung rebels nila, the red army, come down here. I will not arrest you. But do not for the life of me, I am asking you, do not commit crime, no vandalism, no lahat kasi ang police pati ang army sa barracks lang. Ang makikita niyo diyan ang traffic lang.”

Sept. 21 marks the 45th anniversary of the declaration of martial law by President Ferdinand Marcos.

To mark that day, various groups will stage protests condemning the war on drugs and alleged human rights abuses under the Duterte administration.

Duterte made the announcement after visiting the wake of SPO3 Junior Hilario, a member of the Caloocan City Police Station who was killed last Friday during an operation against Jason dela Cruz, a suspected gang leader wanted on various charges, including trading in illegal drugs. /atm