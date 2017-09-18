UST suspends Aegis Juris fratmen pending probe into fatal hazing

All officers and member of the Aegis Juris Fraternity have been suspended pending investigation into the death of freshman law student of the University of Sto. Tomas (UST), Horacio Tomas Castillo III.

“To ensure unobstructed investigation, all officers and members of the Aegis Juris fraternity are preventively suspended from the UST Faculty of Civil Law effective September 18, 2017,” Nilo Divina, dean of the UST faculty of civil law, said in a memorandum on Monday.

“Members of this group therefore would not be allowed to enter the campus or the Faculty of Civil Law or attend classes until further orders,” the memo added.

Divina said an investigation will be conducted immediately to determine culpability “so that appropriate sanctions may be imposed.”

Castillo died after suffering from severe injuries, which the police said were inflicted from hazing.

His mother, Carmina, said her son attended the fraternity’s welcome ceremonies at the university on Saturday but the following day, his body was found dumped in Balut, Tondo Manila.

