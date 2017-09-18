Lacson tells Faeldon after filing ethics raps: ‘Good luck’

Senator Panfilo Lacson on Monday said he will respond to ex-Bureau of Customs (BOC) commissioner Nicanor Faeldon’s ethics complaint by filing a criminal case against the latter before the Office of the Ombudsman over the corruption in the agency.

But Lacson wished Faeldon luck after the resigned commissioner formally filed before the Senate ethics committee his complaint against Lacson.

“Good luck to him,” Lacson said in an ambush interview more than an hour after Faeldon lodged the complaint.

“But again, that’s his right. He can file and file and file and file. Ang response ko sa kanya, I’m also filing a criminal case against him sa Ombudsman,” he said.

Asked what specific case he plans to file against Faeldon, Lacson answered: “Hintayin niyo na lang.”

Lacson said missing documents at the BOC delayed his preparation of the case.

“Nawawala mga papeles sa BOC. Ang hirap maghanap. ‘Pag naghanap ng dokumento, laging nawawala,” he said.

In his privilege speech, Lacson accused Faeldon of receiving a P100 million “pasalubong” as the BOC’s newly installed commissioner.

Faeldon also topped Lacson’s list of alleged recipients of “tara” or “payola” in the BOC, most of whom were high ranking officials.

Lacson also dismissed Faeldon’s complaint as it was invoking an outdated provision of the constitution.

“Pag in-invoke nila kay Sergio Osmena, that’s before the 1987 Constitution. We’re invoking here the 1987 Constitution,” he said.

A provision in the 1987 Constitution is giving immunity to any member of the Senate or House from being held liable for making any speech during Congress sessions and hearings.

“The constitution however, is clear on the matter. Thus, Article 6 states: Section 11. A Senator or Member of the House of Representatives shall, in all offenses punishable by not more than six years imprisonment, be privileged from arrest while the Congress is in session. No member shall be questioned nor be held liable in any other place for any speech or debate in the Congress or in any committee thereof,” he said.

But in Faeldon’s complaint, he cited the suspension of Congressman Sergio Osmeña Jr. from the House of Representatives in 1960 for delivering a privilege speech scathingly attacking then President Carlos Garcia.

Also sought to comment on Faeldon calling him a “liar,” Lacson said: “I will not respond to that anymore.” /je