Monday, September 18, 2017
Close  
newsinfo / Nation

Rescued Marawi priest arrives in Manila

newsinfo / Nation
  • share this

Rescued Marawi priest arrives in Manila

/ 12:42 PM September 18, 2017
FATHER Chito Suganob 2

FATHER Chito Soganub on-board a PAF helicopter with Zia Adiong, spokesman of LDS Provincial Crisis Management Center, and Col. Romeo Brawner Jr., spokesman of the Joint Task Force Marawi, to Manila. Soganub was rescued by the government troops on Saturday afternoon as they continue to move forward capturing the Bato Mosque, one of the strongholds of the ISIS-inspired Maute group. Photo Courtesy of Zia Adiong

A Roman Catholic priest held hostage by the IS-linked Maute terrorist group arrived in Manila on Monday, two days after he was rescued by government forces from a nearly four-month captivity in Marawi City.

Father Chito Soganub arrived past noon with Lanao del Sur Provincial Management Crisis Committee spokesperson Zia Adiong and Joint Task Force Marawi spokesperson Col. Romeo Brawner Jr.

Peace Adviser Secretary Jesus Dureza earlier said Soganub and a companion were rescued by government forces late Saturday after re-taking Bato Mosque, one of the strongholds of the Maute group.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Troops rescue abducted priest, teacher amid battle in Marawi

He was among the dozens abducted by the terrorist group last May when the IS-linked fighters laid siege in Marawi City.

A few days after Soganub was abducted last Mary 23, he appeared in a propaganda video asking President Rodrigo Duterte to stop the military operations.

READ: Abducted priest appeals to Duterte to stop military operations in Marawi

/kga

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

TAGS: Father Chito Soganub, Marawi siege
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
INQUIRER.net




© Copyright 1997-2016 INQUIRER.net | All Rights Reserved