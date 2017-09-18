Rescued Marawi priest arrives in Manila

A Roman Catholic priest held hostage by the IS-linked Maute terrorist group arrived in Manila on Monday, two days after he was rescued by government forces from a nearly four-month captivity in Marawi City.

Father Chito Soganub arrived past noon with Lanao del Sur Provincial Management Crisis Committee spokesperson Zia Adiong and Joint Task Force Marawi spokesperson Col. Romeo Brawner Jr.

Peace Adviser Secretary Jesus Dureza earlier said Soganub and a companion were rescued by government forces late Saturday after re-taking Bato Mosque, one of the strongholds of the Maute group.

He was among the dozens abducted by the terrorist group last May when the IS-linked fighters laid siege in Marawi City.

A few days after Soganub was abducted last Mary 23, he appeared in a propaganda video asking President Rodrigo Duterte to stop the military operations.

