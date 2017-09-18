Faeldon files ethics raps vs Lacson, calls senator ‘a liar’

Calling Senator Panfilo Lacson a “liar,” Resigned Bureau of Customs (BOC) commissioner Nicanor Faeldon formally filed an ethics complaint against the senator on Monday.

Faeldon, wearing a white shirt bearing words “Truth and Justice,” was temporarily freed from Senate detention to file before the Senate ethics committee the complaint shortly after 11 a.m.

“Senator Lacson, you are a liar. All your accusations against me are lies,” Faeldon said in an interview.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you can prove this, but definitely you cannot prove it kasi lahat kasinungalingan eh (because they’re all lies),” he added.

Lacson, during a recent privilege speech, exposed the massive web of corruption in the BOC. He tagged Faeldon as one of the many top officials of the BOC as bribe takers. /je