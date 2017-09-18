MRT seat catches fire, off-loads passengers
A train of the Metro Rail Transit 3 (MRT-3) stopped and unloaded its passengers after one of its seats caught fire early Monday.
A Radyo Inquirer report indicated that the train’s driver signaled to stop upon approaching Santolan station at around 6:00 a.m. due to the burning seat.
Based on the initial investigation of MRT-3 authorities, section C of train number 5 caught a small fire but its cause was still unknown as of posting.
The train was brought to the depot for further inspection.
MRT-3 has resumed its operations. /kga
