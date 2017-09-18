Monday, September 18, 2017
Close  
newsinfo / Metro

MRT seat catches fire, off-loads passengers

newsinfo / Metro
  • share this

MRT seat catches fire, off-loads passengers

/ 08:37 AM September 18, 2017
MRT Fire

PHOTO from DOTr Usec. Cesar Chavez

A train of the Metro Rail Transit 3 (MRT-3) stopped and unloaded its passengers after one of its seats caught fire early Monday.

A Radyo Inquirer report indicated that the train’s driver signaled to stop upon approaching Santolan station at around 6:00 a.m. due to the burning seat.

Based on the initial investigation of MRT-3 authorities, section C of train number 5 caught a small fire but its cause was still unknown as of posting.

ADVERTISEMENT

The train was brought to the depot for further inspection.

MRT-3 has resumed its operations.   /kga

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

TAGS: DoTr, Fire, MRT
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
INQUIRER.net




© Copyright 1997-2016 INQUIRER.net | All Rights Reserved