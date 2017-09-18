New protest group vs Duterte emerges

“We want this nightmare to end.”

A new multisectoral organization protesting against the draconian policies of President Rodrigo Duterte is set to be launched today at the historic Club Filipino in San Juan City.

The advisory for the launch was sent to the media by some former Cabinet members of the Aquino administration and the Magdalo party-list group who have been critical of Mr. Duterte.

“We, the members of #TindigPilipinas!, are composed of individuals and organizations from different walks of life, each with our own causes, advocacies, political and religious views. But we are all Filipinos,” the advisory read.

It added: “We are alarmed, indignant and outraged by the path our nation has been led to, a path filled with violence, contempt for law and hate.”

“We have decided to come together, and we want this nightmare to end. It is time for our country to stand together, time to stand up and be counted,” it said.

The launch of the group, scheduled at 10 a.m. at the Kalayaan Hall of Club Filipino, comes a few days before the anniversary of the declaration of martial law by the late strongman Ferdinand Marcos on Sept. 21.

Another multisectoral group launched last month, the Movement Against Tyranny (MAT), has scheduled a rally for Sept. 21 to protest the authoritarian rule of Mr. Duterte.