Relatives of abducted Marawi priest ‘relieved’ over his rescue

ILOILO CITY—Relatives of a captive Catholic priest welcomed his reported rescue from the Maute Group members in Marawi City.

“We only heard of it from news reports and have not received confirmation from our relatives in (South Cotabato in Mindanao). But if this is true, we are happy and relieved,” Rufino Larroza, village chief of Maite Grande in Lambunao town in Iloilo, told the INQUIRER on Sunday.

Larroza is an uncle of Fr. Teresito “Chito” Suganob, vicar general of Marawi City, who was abducted ‪on May 23 after the Maute group members barged into the Cathedral of Our Lady Help of Christians. Several other church workers and worshipers were abducted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Jesus Dureza ‪on Sunday morning announced on his Facebook page that Suganob and another hostage were rescued ‪Saturday evening near the Bato Mosque.

READ: Priest abducted by Maute rescued by gov’t forces

There are no details on the circumstances of Suganob’s reported release.

Dureza said in his post to wait for official announcements from the Armed Forces of the Philippines and Malacanang.

A reported of INQUIRER Mindanao Bureau quoted a Navy official who said Suganob escaped from his captors during fighting between the terror group members and government troops.

The bearded priest whose family hails from Iloilo was last seen in a video clip appealing for a stop to military operations against their captors.

He also appealed in the video for help from President Duterte.

The Catholic Bishops of the Conference of the Philippines had also appealed for the safe release of Suganob and other hostages.

ADVERTISEMENT

Larroza said they have not heard from Suganob since he was abducted.

“We have been praying and we have left everything to God. We are hoping that the reports we heard are true,” he said. /je

Inquirer calls for support for the victims in Marawi City

Responding to appeals for help, the Philippine Daily Inquirer is extending its relief to victims of the attacks in Marawi City

Cash donations may be deposited in the Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860.

Inquiries may be addressed to Inquirer’s Corporate Affairs office through Connie Kalagayan at 897-4426, ckalagayan@inquirer.com.ph and Bianca Kasilag-Macahilig at 897-8808 local 352, bkasilag@inquirer.com.ph.

For donation from overseas:

Inquirer Foundation Corp account:

Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860

Swift Code: BNORPHMM