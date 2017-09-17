Palace refrains from commenting on developments in Marawi

Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said on Sunday Malacañang would refrain from making comments on the latest developments in the main battle area of Marawi City so the operations would not be jeopardized.

“As per guidance from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), we refrain from making comments on the latest developments in the main battle area of Marawi at this time; as ongoing operations may be jeopardized, as well as the lives of the remaining hostages, or soldiers in the frontlines,” Abella said in a statement.

The spokesman said they will provide information as soon as conditions on the ground allow them.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement was released following reports that Father Teresito “Chito” Soganub and another hostage have been rescued from the Islamic State-inspired Maute captors on Saturday night.

However, Rear Admiral Rene Medina, commander of the Naval Forces Western Mindanao (Navforwem), and Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Jesus Dureza earlier confirmed the report. /je

READ: Priest abducted by Maute rescued by gov’t forces

Inquirer calls for support for the victims in Marawi City

Responding to appeals for help, the Philippine Daily Inquirer is extending its relief to victims of the attacks in Marawi City

Cash donations may be deposited in the Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860.

Inquiries may be addressed to Inquirer’s Corporate Affairs office through Connie Kalagayan at 897-4426, ckalagayan@inquirer.com.ph and Bianca Kasilag-Macahilig at 897-8808 local 352, bkasilag@inquirer.com.ph.

For donation from overseas:

Inquirer Foundation Corp account:

Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860

Swift Code: BNORPHMM