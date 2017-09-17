2 feared dead after electric post falls in QC

A couple was feared dead after they were dragged by an electric wire from an electric post which fell along Congressional Avenue extension, Quezon City on Sunday afternoon.

An electric post near Mira Vila Nila Homes fell around 12:00 p.m. when a dump truck accidentally pulled its wires after its driver forgot to put down the back of the truck.

Police Officer Peter Barasi of Traffic Sector 6 said the couple was rushed to the Quezon City General Hospital.

“Sumabit (‘yung truck) tapos si sir (motorcycle rider) nakasunod sa truck tapos habang nakasunod sila biglang nasabit ng truck yung kable, yung isang kable sumabit naman sa motor, dun sa driver ng motor. Tumilapon sila dito sa may side, hindi nakontrol, tumama si ma’am sa poste tapos si sir tumilapon sa side,” said Barasi.

Another car was damaged by the incident but its driver named “Eduardo” and his companion were not injured.

Meanwhile, a witness named Grace Corpuz retold the accident, saying she repeatedly warned the truck driver that the back of his truck was not in place.

“Huminto po sila (truck driver) sa akin, bumili ng buko. Ngayon tinaas nila ‘yung truck nila, naglagay sila ng tubig, pagkatapos umakyat sa truck ininom yung buko, tapos bumalik sa truck; sinabi ko kuya nakataas yung truck niyo, tatlong beses ko inulit. Hindi nila ko pinakinggan,” Corpuz said.

Despite her warning, the truck driver continued to spee off until it dragged two electrical wires, causing the post to fell.

“Sinabi ko sige masasabit kayo niyan, hanggang sa tinanaw ko sila, tapos sumabit na nga. Nung nasabit siya pumutok ‘yun lumiyab. Umandar parin sila tapos sumabit uli sa pangalawag wire. Pagtingin ko may nakita na kong dalawang taong nakamotor,” the witness said.

“Nakita ko ‘yung sasakyan, nagsisigaw ako. ‘Yung wire ang sumabit sa leeg ng lalaki,” one witness added.

When asked about the two motorcycle riders, Corpuz and Barasi said the two were unconscious, but authorities will still verify their situation.

Police Officer Sotto of Quezon City traffic sector 6 said reckless imprudence resulting to homicide and damage to properties will be filed against the truck driver who is already in their custody. With reports from Noy Morcoso/je