‘Duterte must first consult security cluster before resuming peace talks’

To resume the peace talks, President Rodrigo Duterte needs to consult first with members of his security cluster and other government branches, Malacañang said on Sunday.

Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said in a statement that “considering the many lives lost, civilian and government property destroyed,” the President needs to conduct consultations before returning to the negotiating table with the Communist Party of the Philippines National Democratic Front of the Philippines (CPP-NDF).

“The President likewise has to confer with the other branches of government regarding matters require their consent/approval,” Abella said.

Despite Duterte’s “firm position to protect the nation from violence and terrorism,” Abella assured that the President’s fundamental goal remains to be “sustainable and lasting peace.”

Duterte ended the peace talks with the communists in July following a series of attacks of its armed wing the New People’s Army (NPA) against government forces. /je

