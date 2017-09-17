Lacson: Exposing corruption a ‘hands down choice’ over ethics case

Senator Panfilo Lacson said on Sunday that “exposing endemic corruption” a “hands down choice” over filing ethics complaints, following resigned Customs Chief Nicanor Faeldon’s plan to file an ethics case against him before the Senate.

“Between a thousand ethics complaints and exposing endemic corruption, the latter is a hands down choice,” Lacson’s tweet read.

He previously shrugged off Faeldon’s plan, saying the move is “a waste of paper and ink.” Lacson, however, said Faeldon has the right to file a complaint.

“Therefore, it is his right to waste bond paper and ink. Anyway, he has the money to pay his lawyers even if it’s tantamount to an exercise in futility and stupidity,” Lacson said in an earlier statement.

Faeldon, who is currently detained in the Senate after the blue ribbon committee cited him in contempt for deliberately skipping hearings on the P6.4 billion shabu shipment from China, said he will file the case following accusations from Lacson that he accepted bribes when he was the Bureau of Customs (BOC) commissioner.

The former Customs chief also plans to file an ethics complaint against Senator Antonio Trillanes IV who accused him of “being at the heart” of the corruption in the BOC. /je

