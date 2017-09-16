Jinggoy joins family members; plans to pursue nationwide public service

Former Sen. Jinggoy Estrada, who was charged with plunder and graft and corruption, was officially released from prison on Saturday after posting a P1.3-million bail.

After being released from the Philippine National Police Custodial Center in Camp Crame, Estrada, wearing sunglasses, a navy blue jacket, and pink shirt, went directly to the Sandiganbayan Fifth Division to have his fingerprint samples taken and release papers processed.

He was accompanied by his wife, Precy, and children, San Juan Vice Mayor Janella, Jolo, Julian, and Jill, together with his brother Jude Estrada.

“I can’t express my feelings right now but certainly I’m very, very happy, very elated,” Estrada told reporters after the processing of the former senator’s release papers at the Sandiganbayan Fifth Division.

The former senator said he would travel around the country to pursue public service but said he was not yet sure if he would run for any position in the 2019 midterm elections.

“Let’s cross the bridge when we get there,” Estrada said in a chance interview.

The former senator again denied the accusations hurled against him and took a swipe at Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales, whom he alleged to be “selective” in giving justice.

“I deny all the allegations against me. Wala po akong ninakaw sa taong-bayan (I did not steal anything from our people),” he said.

Estrada said he would “religiously attend” his hearings.

Estrada’s camp paid a total of P1.3 million for his bail–P1 million for the plunder charge, and P330,000 for 11 counts of violations of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act–and P23,350 for the legal fees.

In a decision Friday, the Sandiganbayan Fifth Division said “there was no strong evidence” that Estrada was the “main plunderer” in the alleged P10-billion pork barrel scam. /jpv