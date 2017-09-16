CSC exec killed, aide wounded in Tuguegarao ambush

TUGUEGARAO CITY—An official of the Civil Service Commission (CSC) was shot dead while his close aide was wounded when two motorcycle-riding gunmen waylaid their vehicle and opened fire on Friday here. (Sept. 15).

Lawyer Neil Agustin, CSC Cagayan Valley regional director, died from multiple gunshot wounds on the head and torso after the ambush happened when he was heading home at 5:30 p.m.

Agustin was inside the vehicle with his aide, Randol Castaneda, when the attack happened along the Gonzaga Road Extension in Centro 10 Village.

Agustin died while Castaneda was hurt and is now being treated at a hospital in Cagayan.

Witnesses said the gunmen wore ski masks and caps.

Agustin, a native of Abulug town in Cagayan province, was driving home to Isabela province when he was ambushed. /jpv