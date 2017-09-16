Sara Duterte takes a swipe at Trillanes on social media

DAVAO CITY—Mayor Sara Duterte said fate brought her and Senator Antonio Trillanes in the same hotel building on Friday.

In an Instagram post, Sara said she was informed through text message that Trillanes was also in the same hotel as she was in. It was not clear which hotel was she talking about and where it was located.

“Perfect timing. Ako na bibira. Pahiram ng martilyo,” Sara, in jest, posted this message on social media.

Like her father President Rodrigo Duterte, the mayor was also known to crack jokes to friends and people she personally knew.

But the younger Duterte did not say if she and Trillanes actually met.

“That thing called tadhana,” she further wrote.

Trillanes is a critic of the Duterte family.

During the recent Senate hearing, Trillanes accused the mayor’s husband, Atty. Manases Carpio, and her brother Vice Mayor Paolo, as part of a smuggling group based in the city. /jpv