Saturday, September 16, 2017
newsinfo / Nation

After 3 years in jail, Jinggoy Estrada walks free

newsinfo / Nation
After 3 years in jail, Jinggoy Estrada walks free

/ 12:42 PM September 16, 2017
Jinggoy Estrada

Senator Jinggoy Estrada. INQUIRER FILE PHOTO/EDWIN BACASMAS

After more than three years of detention, former senator Jinggoy Estrada walked out of the Philippine National Police (PNP) Custodial Center in Camp Crame on Saturday a free man.

Estrada, who was accused of plunder and anti-graft and corruption charges, was released from detention around 12:30 p.m. after he posted a P1.33-million bail at the Sandiganbayan.

This came a day after the anti-graft court ruled that “there was no strong evidence” that Estrada was the “main plunderer” in the alleged P10-billion pork barrel scam.

The Sandiganbayan said that it was businesswoman Janet Lim-Napoles, tagged as the mastermind of the corruption scheme, who appeared to have the “extensive control” in the scam.

Last year, the court with a different composition of judges denied Estrada’s bail plea for lack of merit.

Plunder is a non-bailable offense. /idl

