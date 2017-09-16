After 3 years in jail, Jinggoy Estrada walks free
After more than three years of detention, former senator Jinggoy Estrada walked out of the Philippine National Police (PNP) Custodial Center in Camp Crame on Saturday a free man.
Estrada, who was accused of plunder and anti-graft and corruption charges, was released from detention around 12:30 p.m. after he posted a P1.33-million bail at the Sandiganbayan.
This came a day after the anti-graft court ruled that “there was no strong evidence” that Estrada was the “main plunderer” in the alleged P10-billion pork barrel scam.
The Sandiganbayan said that it was businesswoman Janet Lim-Napoles, tagged as the mastermind of the corruption scheme, who appeared to have the “extensive control” in the scam.
Last year, the court with a different composition of judges denied Estrada’s bail plea for lack of merit.
Plunder is a non-bailable offense. /idl
