Customs finds P5-M ‘shabu’ bound for Sydney

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) on Friday said it had turned over one kilo of “shabu” worth P5 million to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), two months after the outbound package containing the drug was intercepted in a warehouse at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia).

The BOC and PDEA are still investigating the suspects behind the parcel which was supposed to be sent to a certain Jerry Yu of Sydney, Australia, by a Che-Che Cruz of Mandaluyong, the bureau said.

The contraband was discovered on July 10 at the FedEx warehouse at Naia following an X-ray inspection.

Jaybee Raul Cometa of the X-ray Inspection Project said the shipment was declared as a guitar amplifier.

During an examination of the shipment in the presence of PDEA representatives and members of the Customs Anti-Illegal Drug Task Force, the shabu was found concealed in a plastic wrapper.—JULIE M. AURELIO