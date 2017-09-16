Cavite, Rizal churches join calls to stop EJKs

SAN PEDRO CITY—Catholic churches in Cavite and Rizal provinces have joined calls to stop the killings and bring justice to victims of the government’s war on drugs.

The Diocese of Imus in Cavite announced the start on Friday of the nightly tolling of church bells in all its 80 parishes.

Victims of injustices

Mylene Camia, a member of the diocese staff, said a memorandum issued by Imus Bishop Reynaldo Evangelista also called for prayers “for the victims of injustices and (for) their kin.”

She said the simultaneous tolling of church bells would happen every night at 8 p.m.

In Rizal province, churches will also toll their bells nightly from Sept. 23 to Nov. 1.

Fr. Noeh Elnar from the Paroquia de Tanay said this followed the memorandum issued by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) denouncing extrajudicial killings.

The Diocese of Antipolo is composed of 70 parishes in Rizal.

Tolling of church bells

Aside from the tolling of church bells, scheduled at 8 p.m., Elnar said priests would lead the praying of the Holy Rosary at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. every day during the 40-day period.

In Laguna province, Msgr. Jerry Bitoon, vicar general of the Diocese of San Pablo, expressed support for the CBCP memorandum issued on Sept. 12.

He said officials of the diocese would meet with Catholic priests in Laguna to further discuss the simultaneous tolling of church bells.