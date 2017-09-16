No strong evidence to show Jinggoy is main plunderer – Sandigan

The Sandiganbayan Special Fifth Division which granted the bail plea of former senator Jinggoy Estrada said there was no strong evidence to show he was the “main plunderer” in the alleged pork barrel scam.

In its resolution, the anti-graft cited the Supreme Court ruling that dismissed the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office plunder case of former president Gloria Arroyo.

The court said the new jurisprudence requires that the main plunderer be identified in the information. And in this case, the information seems to show that the accused mastermind Janet Lim-Napoles, who the court noted seemed to have “extensive” control in the scam, is the main plunderer, not Estrada.

“Although there is evidence to show that there were glaring irregularities in the disbursement of accused Estrada’s PDAF allocations and that he received a sum of money from his participation in these irregularities, there is no strong evidence to show that he is the main plunderer within the contemplation of the plunder law and as alleged in the information,” the court said.

“Thus his admission to bail is in order,” it added.