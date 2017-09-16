No strong evidence Jinggoy is main plunderer – Sandigan

The Sandiganbayan Special Fifth Division which granted the bail plea of former senator Jinggoy Estrada said there was no strong evidence that he was the “main plunderer” in the alleged pork barrel scam.

In its resolution, the anti-graft court said its decision was a takeoff from the Supreme Court’s ruling that dismissed the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office plunder case of former president Gloria Arroyo.

The court said the new jurisprudence requires that the main plunderer be identified in the information. And in this case, the information seems to show that the accused mastermind Janet Lim-Napoles, who the court noted seemed to have “extensive” control in the scam, is the main plunderer – not Estrada.

“Although there is evidence to show that there were glaring irregularities in the disbursement of accused Estrada’s PDAF allocations and that he received a sum of money from his participation in these irregularities, there is no strong evidence to show that he is the main plunderer within the contemplation of the plunder law and as alleged in the information,” the court said.

“Thus his admission to bail is in order,” it added.

Bail set at P1M

A Sandiganbayan source confirmed on Friday that the Fifth Division had granted Estrada’s second bail petition, but no copy of the resolution was made available to reporters.

Bail was set at P1 million for the plunder charge, and P30,000 for each of the 11 counts of violations of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, the source said.

The source said the court’s resolution was transmitted on Friday afternoon to Estrada’s camp in his detention cell at the Philippine National Police headquarters.

The resolution denied Estrada’s motion to dismiss “for lack of merit.”

The court said it reconsidered and set aside its earlier ruling dated Jan. 7, 2016, to grant bail to Estrada.

The dispositive portion of the ruling showed that the Sandiganbayan justices were split 3-2 in deciding Estrada’s bail petition, with affirmative votes from Associate Justices Maria Theresa Mendoza-Arcega, Reynaldo Cruz and Lorifel Pahimna, who was the swing vote.

Associate Justice Rafael Lagos, chair of the Fifth Division, and Associate Justice Zaldy Trespeses were the two dissenters.

The Sandiganbayan will open its offices on Saturday with a skeletal staff to receive Estrada if or when he posts bail.

Estrada’s bail petition was denied by the court on Jan. 7, 2016, and his appeal was again denied on May 11, 2016. But Estrada filed on Sept. 12, 2016, an “omnibus motion” to post bail, citing insufficiency of evidence and humanitarian grounds.

In his omnibus motion, Estrada argued that the prosecution failed to prove that he was the principal in the pork barrel scheme, citing the Supreme Court decision that dismissed former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo’s plunder case due to the failure to prove the “corpus delicti.”

Estrada said that assuming the allegation that he pocketed P183.79 million was correct, the threshold amount of P50 million would not be met because the P183.79-million kickbacks would have to be divided among the four main accused in the case.

This means that the former senator’s alleged kickbacks would amount to only P45.9 million—short of the P50 million threshold for plunder, Estrada contended. With reports from DJ Yap and Jeannete Andrade, Philippine Daily Inquirer

