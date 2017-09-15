Jinggoy ecstatic over Sandigan’s decision

“Thank God!”

Atty. Alexis Abastillas said that was what former Senator Jinggoy Estrada uttered upon learning that the Sandiganbayan allowed him to post bail for his temporary liberty.

Abastillas, spokesperson for the former senator, said their camp viewed the Sandiganbayan’s decision as an indication that the case against Estrada is weak.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sandiganbayan Special 5th Division has allowed Estrada to post bail despite facing a case for plunder, which is a non-bailable offense.

Upon his release, Abastillas said there would be a thanks giving Mass in San Juan.

She said Estrada would also take his time to go around the country to thank his constituents.

“The senator said that he was not given the opportunity to formally thank his constituents during his last day of Senate. So this is now his opportunity to go around the country to thank them,” she said in a text message on Friday.