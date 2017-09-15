Naia authorities seize Australia-bound package concealing 1-kilo shabu

Agents of the Bureau of Customs (BOC) have seized a total of P5-million worth of shabu concealed inside a guitar amplifier at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia).

Maj. Jaybee Raul Cometa, of the X-ray Inspection Project (XIP), said on Friday the 1 kilo of shabu covered by plastic wrapper was intercepted on Sept. 10 after it displayed irregularity in the x-ray monitor of the Federal Express (FedEx) warehouse.

BOC examiners on duty, together with agents from the Customs Anti-Illegal Drug Task Force (CAIDTF) and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (Pdea-Naia), conducted the physical examination.

The said shipment, supposedly to be exported by a certain Che Che Cruz of Philippine Electronics in New Zaniga Mandaluyong, was consigned to a certain Jerry Yu, allegedly from Shenton Avenue, Banktown, Sidney, Australia.

The parcel was later turned over to the PDEA on September 13 for proper safekeeping and disposal.

Meanwhile, parallel investigation is being conducted by the BOC, CAIDTF and the PDEA to identify the people who tried to send the package abroad. /jpv