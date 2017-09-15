Faeldon to file ethics complaints vs Lacson, Trillanes

Resigned Bureau of Customs (BOC) commissioner Nicanor Faeldon will file ethics complaints against Senators Panfilo Lacson and Antonio Trillanes IV, his counsel said on Friday.

Lawyer Jose Diño Jr. said Faeldon will seek permission from the Senate’s office of the sergeant-at-arms (OSAA) to be temporarily released to file the complaint against Lacson on Monday.

Diño said the ethics complaint against Trillanes will be filed the week after.

“Capt. Faeldon will request for permission from the OSAA to be allowed to personally file, under guard of course, his verified ethics complaint on Monday, 18 September 2017 at 11:00 a.m.,” Diño said in a statement.

Faeldon is currently detained in the Senate after the blue ribbon committee cited him in contempt for deliberately skipping hearings on the P6.4 billion shabu shipment from China and the alleged “tara system” in the BOC.

The ex-commissioner earlier decried the allegations Lacson made in his privilege speech exposing the massive web of corruption in the BOC, including Faeldon and other top officials as bribe takers.

Faeldon also slammed Trillanes for saying that he’s at the heart of the corruption and smuggling controversy within the agency.