Sereno set to explain why impeach bid is doomed to fail

Set to respond to the impeachment complaint, Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno will be explaining why the complaint is destined to fail, her spokesperson Atty. Carlo L. Cruz said in a statement Friday.

The Office of the Chief Justice has officially received the copy of the impeachment complaint filed by Atty. Lorenzo Gadon and Sereno has 10 days to respond to the complaint.

“In her answer, she will explain why the complaint must fail. Chief Justice Sereno has always been a staunch defender of the Judiciary and our democracy, and has always exercised utmost competence, integrity, probity, and independence in her official conduct and in the performance of her functions,” said Cruz.

“The public may rest assured that the Chief Justice remains committed to her duties at the Supreme Court, and continues to pursue the judicial reform agenda even as the impeachment process unfolds,” he added. /jpv