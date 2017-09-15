Dog high on cocaine fatally mauls owner

A dog’s temperament can be quite unpredictable—especially if under the influence of an addictive substance.

A Staffordshire bull terrier mauled his owner to death in London last March while under the influence of high levels of cocaine and morphine in his system.

According to The Guardian, the victim Mario Perivoitos died after his larynx was crushed by his crazed canine, Major.

ADVERTISEMENT

The unprovoked attacked was witnessed by BBC journalists, who were supposed to film Perivoitos for a programme about drugs.

After testing a urine sample from Major, veterinary toxicologist Nicholas Carmichael told the inquest that the dog carried high levels of coke and morphine in his body.

“It is very likely that this dog had consumed drugs, probably eaten them,” Carmichael was quoted as saying in a Mail Online report. “It is almost impossible to say whether that will make the dog attack, but it does make them respond abnormally.”

He added that the drugs most likely made the dog very excited and agitated, which might have caused the attack.

Witnesses also claimed that the victim began having a seizure, which might have triggered the dog.

Pathologist Julie Higgins, meanwhile, confirmed that Perivoitos died from “injuries to the neck and face, with extensive hemorrhaging and the larynx was crushed.”

The victim also bled so much that the hospital gave him 10 pints of blood while trying to revive him, the report said.

Due to the incident, Major is expected to be put down, authorities confirmed. Khristian Ibarrola /ra