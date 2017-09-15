Entire Caloocan police force ordered relieved—NCRPO

(Updated, 10:25 a.m.) The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) has ordered the relief of the entire police force in Caloocan City, its chief announced on Friday.

Quoting NCRPO chief Oscar Albayalde, Radyo Inquirer 990 reported that the Caloocan police will have to undergo retraining.

About 1,000 policemen will be affected, with those in Police Station 7 first to be relieved, the report said.

Personnel from the Philippine National Police’s regional public safety battalion will temporarily replace the sacked policemen, the report added.

The directive came after the consecutive and mysterious deaths of teens Kian delos Santos and Carl Angelo Arnaiz in the hands of Caloocan City policemen and the police’s warrantless raid at a house in the city. /idl