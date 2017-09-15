3 MRT trains break down, unload passengers Friday morning

Three Metro Rail Transit 3 (MRT 3) trains broke down on Friday morning because of technical glitches, prompting the unloading of passengers during rush hour.

An MRT-3 service report said that at 6:57 a.m., a southbound train unloaded passengers at the Santolan station.

After a few minutes, at 7:18 a.m., another train unloaded at Shaw pocket track.

ADVERTISEMENT

At around 7:38 a.m., another train broke down and unloaded passengers at the Santolan northbound station.

The MRT 3 has 17 trains running as of 8:00 a.m.

Its management has apologized for the inconvenience. /idl