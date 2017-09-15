3 MRT trains break down, unload passengers Friday morning
Three Metro Rail Transit 3 (MRT 3) trains broke down on Friday morning because of technical glitches, prompting the unloading of passengers during rush hour.
An MRT-3 service report said that at 6:57 a.m., a southbound train unloaded passengers at the Santolan station.
After a few minutes, at 7:18 a.m., another train unloaded at Shaw pocket track.
At around 7:38 a.m., another train broke down and unloaded passengers at the Santolan northbound station.
The MRT 3 has 17 trains running as of 8:00 a.m.
Its management has apologized for the inconvenience. /idl
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.