Friday, September 15, 2017
Close  
newsinfo / Metro

3 MRT trains break down, unload passengers Friday morning

newsinfo / Metro
  • share this

3 MRT trains break down, unload passengers Friday morning

/ 09:04 AM September 15, 2017

Three Metro Rail Transit 3 (MRT 3) trains broke down on Friday morning because of technical glitches, prompting the unloading of passengers during rush hour.

An MRT-3 service report said that at 6:57 a.m., a southbound train unloaded passengers at the Santolan station.

After a few minutes, at 7:18 a.m., another train unloaded at Shaw pocket track.

ADVERTISEMENT

At around 7:38 a.m., another train broke down and unloaded passengers at the Santolan northbound station.

The MRT 3 has 17 trains running as of 8:00 a.m.

Its management has apologized for the inconvenience. /idl

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

TAGS: MRT, MRT breakdown, Transportation
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
INQUIRER.net




© Copyright 1997-2016 INQUIRER.net | All Rights Reserved