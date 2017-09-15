Drug snitches get rewards

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) gave out over P5 million in cash rewards to eight informants who were instrumental in the arrest of several drug suspects and the confiscation of a total of some 170 kilograms of “shabu” or crystal meth.

PDEA handed out the cash awards to informants identified only by their code names: “June,” “Sakuragi,” “Kiko,” “Spotter,” “Maximus,” “Excellente,” “Boi” and “Bald Head.”

They helped the agency’s successful operations since 2015 through the program, Operation Private Eye (OPE), which encourages private citizens to report illegal drug activities in their communities.

PDEA handed out the cash awards on Tuesday in a ceremony presided over by outgoing PDEA Director General Isidro Lapeña, who has been appointed as Customs Commissioner.

Countering fear, apathy

In a statement, Lapeña commended the eight informants for providing information that resulted in the successful arrest of drug suspects and the seizure of a large volume of shabu.

“OPE aims to counter fear and apathy as hindrances to active participation of the citizenry in reporting illegal drug activities by ensuring anonymity of the informant and the confidentiality of the information,” said Lapeña.

Lapeña said that in order to win the war against illegal drugs, authorities needed community involvement and support.

“The increasing reports received by PDEA, is a good indication that we have the trust and confidence of the public,” he said.

According to PDEA, cash rewards are computed based on the type of confiscated illegal drugs, the amount (or sale value) and its purity.

Information leading to the discovery and dismantling of shabu laboratories carries a higher reward, the agency says.

June received P2 million, the biggest reward, for information that led to the arrest of two drug suspects and the confiscation of over 38 kg of shabu in a June 14, 2016, antinarcotic operation in Parañaque City.

Sakuragi was given a cash award of P1,224,769.45 after the arrest of four suspects and the seizure of 101.373 kg of shabu in San Juan City last Dec. 23.