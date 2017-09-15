Under federalism, Duterte may stay till 2025
A federalism advocate on Thursday raised the possibility of extending President Duterte’s term to 2025 while the country adjusts to the shift to a federal parliamentary government.
Lito Lorenzana, president of the Centrist Democracy Political Institute, also said that in the process of revising the Constitution and shifting to a federal system, there are four “critical conditions” that must be met.
These are: the reform of political parties including the penalizing of turncoats; the abolition of political dynasties; the passage of a freedom of information law; and electoral reforms.
Lorenzana, speaking at a Malacañang press briefing, said he believes the country is on the verge of shifting from a unitary to a federal government because Mr. Duterte himself is championing the idea.—LEILA B. SALAVERRIA
