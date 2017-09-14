Duterte has ‘game plan’ for smooth passage of BBL – Dureza

President Duterte has assured the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) a “game plan” for the smooth passage and implementation of the proposed Bangsamoro Basic Law (BBL), Peace Process Adviser Jesus Dureza said on Thursday.

Duterte on Thursday met with Mohagher Iqbal, chair of the MILF peace implementation panel and other officials of the Moro Group. Members of the Bangsamoro Transition Council, Senate President Aquilino Pimentel III and Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez were also present in the meeting.

“I will continue to husband the approval of BBL until its implementation,” Dureza quoted Duterte as saying to the MILF.

Dureza said the President wanted the BBL polished before certifying it as urgent.

“He just said sabi niya meron akong plano at tawagin ko uli kayo mag-usap tayo. It’s really how to nurture na talagang papasa yan kasi pag pakawalan mu yan, certify mo lang yan, pagdating doon (Congress) may mga question pa yung ibang mga members of Congress dahil may constitutional issues pa yan,” he said.

Asked about the game plan, Dureza declined to disclose its details. He said the plan was meant for “smooth” passage and implementation of the BBL.

“Yes, the smooth implementation of the Bangsamoro Basic Law,” he said when asked about the purpose of the game plan.

“Kapag pakawalan mo ‘yan at di mo gawan ng game plan from the executive, baka hindi [pumasa],” he added.

Duterte’s meeting with the MILF came days after the group lamented that the proposed BBL had no sponsor at the House of Representatives.

The BBL was submitted to Duterte on July 17 and was submitted to Congress a month after.