Resignation not an option for Sereno – spokesman

Resignation is not an option for Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno, her spokesman, Atty. Carlo L. Cruz said Thursday.

Atty. Lorenzo Gadon earlier called on the Chief Justice to resign and spare herself from humiliation. Gadon’s impeachment complaint, according to the House Justice Committee, was sufficient in form and substance.

“It [resignation] is not being considered by the Chief Justice even as an option at this point,” Cruz said in a text message.

Gadon accused Sereno of culpable violation of the Constitution, corruption, other high crimes and betrayal of public trust. He said the Chief Justice did not declare in her Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Networth (SALN) the “exorbitant lawyer’s fees” of $745,000 or P37 million, which she received from the Philippine government.

Gadon said the issue of SALN declaration was the strongest case presented against the chief justice.

The complaint alleged that Sereno committed corruption when she, among other things, used public funds to: finance her extravagant and lavish lifestyle by ordering the purchase of a brand-new luxurious Toyota Land Cruiser 2017 model as her personal vehicle, amounting to more than P5 million; and stay in opulent hotels when attending conferences in the country and abroad.

Cruz maintained that “the complaints against her seem designed to maximize the political spectacle, with the goal of eroding her credibility…This is detrimental to the independence of the judiciary upon whom all citizens rely to defend their rights and to check any abuse.”

He said the Office of the Chief Justice is waiting for the transmission of the complaints through official channels before availing herself of the appropriate legal remedies.